More than 1,400 free iPads distributed to students at 3 TUSD middle schools

TUCSON (KVOA) — Wednesday is a very exciting day for students at three schools in the Tucson Unified School District.
Alice Vail, Secrist, and Utterback Middle School are kicking off their participation in a program providing free technology devices, internet access and innovative stem learning opportunities.
A lot of students across the country and in Southern Arizona lack the access to technology and resources they may need to get the best education they can. TUSD understands that, which is their main reason for expanding this program into their classrooms.
The three TUSD middle schools are among fifty new schools joining the program for this school year, bringing the total to 561 schools nationwide.
According to the program's research, 88 percent of teachers said this gifted technology helped them explore new ways of teaching and allowed for more individualized instruction.
James Butler with TUSD, says the districts participation in this program further enhances their unwavering commitment to closing the digital divide.
TUSD says hands-on learning experiences using technology is incredibly important for academic achievement along with lifelong success.
The technology is being provided through Verizon Innovative Learning. They say it will help students in and out of the classroom.
"That will help them with doing their homework, learning more about their interests, learning more about careers, possibly doing some enrichment activities outside of school. And then when they are in school, it's an additional resource that educators have to really let students look at even more opportunities," said Alex Servello with Verizon Innovative Learning.
Students will be receiving their own devices today and teachers will be demonstrating how the new technology will be used in their classrooms.