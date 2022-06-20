More storms on the way...

After a very active weekend, storms will be confined mainly to the south and east of Tucson this afternoon with highs back in the low triple digits!
We've dried out from Tucson to the west and northwest thanks to a system passing by to the north but the moisture won't be gone for long! The best chance for storms today will be in Cochise, Graham, Greenlee and Santa Cruz County so stay storm alert. Highs will warm to around 100° from Tucson to the west and northwest but that is actually below average for this time of year!
We'll see an uptick in moisture to the west starting as early as tomorrow morning and that will set us up for a more active day. As of now, the best chance for storms will be south and east with a 60% to 70% chance but we'll have a 40% chance here in Tucson. Expect more of the same the rest of the work week with potentially more coverage the second half of the work week.
The biggest impacts continue to be frequent lightning, damaging wind, blowing dust, and heavy rain at times. We'll continue to keep a close eye on recently burned areas as flash flooding and debris flow will be a concern in those spots.
Thanks to the active week, temperatures will remain near average with highs ranging between 97° and 102° for the warmest spots the next 7 days!
- Today: Hot, clouds increase (10%). High: 100°
- Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 73°
- Tomorrow: Scattered P.M. storms (40%). High: 97°