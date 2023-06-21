More resources being added to help contain Ventana Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Ventana Fire continues to burn in the Catalina Mountains Wednesday morning.
It's been a little over 24 hours since it started and fire crews still haven't been able to get it under control.
The latest information from Coronado National Forest officials says the fire is 25 percent contained and has burned about 55 acres.
News 4 Tucson is told that additional resources will be added Wednesday to continue battling the flames.
These additions are on top of the 120 personnel, plus helicopters and air tankers on site throughout the day Tuesday.
Officials with the Coronado National Forest said an infrared flight happened overnight. News 4 Tucson reached out Wednesday morning for an update on that.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, there was lighting in this area Monday night, so that is a probable cause.
Speaking with officials Tuesday, the biggest threat was the wind. According to our 4 Warn Weather team, we are expecting wind in the next few afternoons, so we will continue to monitor how that affects the containment.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest on this fire.
