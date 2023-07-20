More records in Jeopardy...

More record highs are in jeopardy through Saturday but thankfully thunderstorm coverage increases this weekend and into early next week and temperatures drop...slightly.
We hit 112° AGAIN yesterday! Not only did we break the record high of 109° set back in 2009 but we also tied with the hottest day of the year so far in Tucson. We also broke the record for the most 110°+ days in a year. The old record was 10 days set back in 1990 and 1994 and yesterday marked the 11th day so far this year. We could add a couple more days to that total as temperatures continue to climb above 110° here in Tucson.
This unprecedented heat will be the biggest threat across Southeastern Arizona so remember to drink plenty of water, look before you lock and limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM. The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended once again and will now expire on Saturday at 10 PM. It includes all of Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County but excludes the Sky Islands.
The only relief from the heat will be daily rounds of thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop quickly where these develop but coverage will vary day to day. The best chance today will be from Tucson to the south and east, especially in Southern Cochise County. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible and the main threats continue to be damaging wind, blowing dust and localized heavy rainfall. Storm coverage increases this weekend so more of Southeastern Arizona will get a bite of storms. Stay storm alert!
- Today: Few PM storms (30%). High: 112° (Record: 109° in 1989)
- Tonight: Few storms then partly cloudy (30%). Low: 81°
- Tomorrow: Few PM storms (30%). High: 111° (110° in 2006)