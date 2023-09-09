It will be another VERY hot day tomorrow but the extreme heat doesn't last much longer...
We broke another record this afternoon with a high of 108! The old record was 105 back in 1990…
High pressure continues to rule over Southeastern Arizona and that will continue to push our highs several degrees above normal with more records in jeopardy tomorrow. The Excessive Heat Warning continues until tomorrow evening as temperatures climb anywhere between 105° and 113°. This includes the lower elevations of Pima and Pinal County. Limit time outside and stay hydrated!
High pressure will move south early next week and the position of the high will help drive in moisture from the west from Tropical Storm Jova early next week. Our chance for showers and storms will increase Monday and Tuesday and temperatures will drop! More details to come.
- Tonight: Comfortable and clear. Low: 78°
- Tomorrow: Very hot and sunny. High: 108° (Record: 107° in 1990)
- Monday: Hot, isolated storms (20%). High: 102°