...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

More records in jeopardy

Today will mark the 39th day IN A ROW of 100°+ temperatures in Tucson. The record is 39 days and we are on track to break this record tomorrow...

On Saturday afternoon we tied with the record for the most consecutive days at or above 110°. The record was 8 days set back in 2021 and now in 2023 as well. The past week has been brutal and even yesterday temperatures still managed to warm to around 106°. This afternoon, temperatures will range anywhere between 106° and 114° for parts of Southeastern Arizona and will mark the 39th day in a row of 100°+ heat in Tucson. We will tie with the most consecutive days at or above 100 degrees this afternoon, which has been set three times (1987, 2005, 2013) and will break this record tomorrow afternoon!

The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended once more until Wednesday at 10 PM for the lower elevations of Pima, Pinal, Graham, and Greenlee County. This unprecedented heat will be the biggest threat across Southeastern Arizona so remember to drink plenty of water, look before you lock and limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM.

The best chance for storms this afternoon will be from Tucson to the south and west. The best coverage will be in Santa Cruz County where storms will begin to fire up during the early afternoon. Storms will then move westward this afternoon through Central and Western Pima County. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible and the main threats continue to be damaging wind, blowing dust and localized heavy rainfall. Storm coverage will vary day to day but coverage is looking more widespread this weekend. Stay storm alert!

  • Today: Scattered PM storms (40%). High: 107°
  • Tonight: Scattered storms then partly cloudy (40%). Low: 80°
  • Tomorrow: Scattered PM storms (40%). High: 110° (110° in 2018)

