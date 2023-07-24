More records in jeopardy

Today will mark the 39th day IN A ROW of 100°+ temperatures in Tucson. The record is 39 days and we are on track to break this record tomorrow...
On Saturday afternoon we tied with the record for the most consecutive days at or above 110°. The record was 8 days set back in 2021 and now in 2023 as well. The past week has been brutal and even yesterday temperatures still managed to warm to around 106°. This afternoon, temperatures will range anywhere between 106° and 114° for parts of Southeastern Arizona and will mark the 39th day in a row of 100°+ heat in Tucson. We will tie with the most consecutive days at or above 100 degrees this afternoon, which has been set three times (1987, 2005, 2013) and will break this record tomorrow afternoon!
The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended once more until Wednesday at 10 PM for the lower elevations of Pima, Pinal, Graham, and Greenlee County. This unprecedented heat will be the biggest threat across Southeastern Arizona so remember to drink plenty of water, look before you lock and limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM.
The best chance for storms this afternoon will be from Tucson to the south and west. The best coverage will be in Santa Cruz County where storms will begin to fire up during the early afternoon. Storms will then move westward this afternoon through Central and Western Pima County. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible and the main threats continue to be damaging wind, blowing dust and localized heavy rainfall. Storm coverage will vary day to day but coverage is looking more widespread this weekend. Stay storm alert!
- Today: Scattered PM storms (40%). High: 107°
- Tonight: Scattered storms then partly cloudy (40%). Low: 80°
- Tomorrow: Scattered PM storms (40%). High: 110° (110° in 2018)