More rain on the way!

Better chance for storms this afternoon with a bigger uptick in activity tomorrow as high pressure settles in the Four Corners Region. Impacts include heavy rain, flooding, flash flooding, damaging wind and patchy blowing dust.
It was an active day yesterday, especially to the south and east of Tucson! Central parts of Cochise County picked up over 2" of rain but most totals ranged between 0.10" to 0.75". It's a quiet start this morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s with highs pushing back into the mid 90s this afternoon. Storms will be more scattered across Southeast Arizona this afternoon with a better chance to the west including Pima County! Storms will fire up during the early afternoon and could produce heavy rain, flooding and flash flooding. Where strong to severe storms develop, damaging wind and patchy blowing dust will be possible.
We'll have an opportunity for storms every single afternoon this week and at this time, tomorrow looks like it will have the best coverage. The rest of the week, expect isolated to scattered storms. Rivers, washes, and creeks are flowing from the weekend and any additional rain will elevate the flooding and flash flooding threat so continue to stay storm alert.
Today: Scattered PM showers and storms (50%). High: 96°
Tonight: Scattered showers and storms before 11 PM (40%). Low: 73°
Tomorrow: Showers and storms (60%). High: 94°