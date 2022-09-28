More rain before Monsoon ends!

Best chance for storms this afternoon will be from Tucson to the south and west with more of the same each afternoon through Friday. It will be breezy as well with gusts around 20 to 30 mph this afternoon!
Starting off the morning with temperatures mainly in the 60s and 70s with highs only pushing into the mid 90s for the warmest spots. Storm coverage will be slightly better today with Tucson getting in the mix. Only isolated storms will be possible here with scattered storms to the south and west of Tucson. Biggest threats will be heavy rain and gusty wind where strong to severe storms develop. Expect more of the same tomorrow and Friday before most of us dry out this weekend.
Temperatures will continue to cool down with highs only warming into the low 90s Thursday through Saturday, which is right around average for this time of year! We'll dry out this upcoming weekend as the Monsoon officially comes to an end on Friday.
- Today: Few storms otherwise mostly sunny and breezy (30%). High: 95°
- Tonight: Isolated storms before 11 PM (20%). Low: 69°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with isolated storms after 11 AM (20%). High: 92°