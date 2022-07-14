More of the same...

Another round of storms this afternoon and the best coverage continues to be from Tucson to the south and west. Storms will be isolated to the east but continue to stay storm alert! Biggest threats will be dry microbursts, damaging wind, and blowing dust.
It was an active afternoon and evening for parts of Southeastern Arizona. There were a few Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, a Dust Storm Warning and even a flood advisory. Storms produced flooding rains, damaging wind, hail and a lot of lightning. That will be possible once again this afternoon especially to the south and west of Tucson. This includes Central and Western Pima County and Santa Cruz County. A few storms will be possible in or around Tucson today, like yesterday, and isolated storms will fire up to the east.
Temperatures will continue to push several degrees above normal for this time of year thanks to high pressure. Highs today will push to around 105° this afternoon in the hottest spots so continue to stay hydrated, limit time outside, look before you lock and protect your pets!
Isolated to scattered storms are on tap every single day this week and into the weekend with deeper moisture moving in by early next week! That should enhance our storm coverage across Southeastern Arizona and help drop temperatures too. As of now, the hottest spots could drop into the upper 90s by Tuesday or Wednesday!
- Today: Hot, a few PM storms (30%). High: 105°
- Tonight: A few storms before 11 PM (30%). Low: 80°
- Tomorrow: Hot, isolated PM storms (20%). High: 106°