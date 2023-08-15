More of the same!

It will be another active day for parts of Southeastern Arizona before temperatures start to climb...
Scattered to widespread storms are on tap this afternoon and the best coverage will be from Tucson to the south and west. The biggest impacts will be heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding in isolated spots, damaging wind, frequent lightning and hail. Storm alert is high today and your afternoon commute could be impacted.
High pressure is east of Arizona today but will move almost directly overhead by Thursday. This will cut off our moisture supply but it won't shut down the Monsoon completely. The moisture currently in place will just be recycled with isolated to scattered storms on tap each afternoon. With high pressure inching closer, temperatures will also climb with Thursday looking like the hottest day. Highs will sit around 106° to 107° for the hottest spots but temperatures could drop significantly by the weekend!
High pressure will head back eastward late in the work week and this could allow moisture to start flowing back into Southeastern Arizona. We're also keeping a close eye on the tropics as a potential cyclone could push tropical moisture our way. If this setup holds up, temperatures will only warm into the low to mid 90s this weekend and storm coverage will be widespread! Stay tuned for more details...
- Today: Scattered PM storms (50%). High: 103°
- Tonight: Scattered showers and storms before 11 PM (50%). Low: 76°
- Tomorrow: Hot, few PM storms (30% --> 40%). High: 105°