...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 108 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

More of the same

Expect more of the same today with another round of storms for parts of Southeastern Arizona and extreme heat!

Yesterday was the hottest day of the year so far in Tucson and we also broke the record high as temperatures climbed to 112°! The old record was 109° set back in 1992. The heat will be the biggest impact across Southeastern Arizona as temperatures continue to climb between 102° and 113°.

The Excessive Heat Warning continues until Friday at 10 PM and includes all of Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County but excludes the Sky Islands. Remember to drink plenty of water, look before you lock and limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM.

We'll have another round of thunderstorms this afternoon for parts of Southeastern Arizona. The best coverage today will be along the International Border in Santa Cruz and Southern Cochise County. Isolated storms will be possible near Tucson especially over the high terrain. The main threats continue to be damaging wind, blowing dust and localized heavy rainfall. Stay storm alert!

  • Today: Few PM storms (30%). High: 111°
  • Tonight: Few storms then partly cloudy (30%). Low: 81°
  • Tomorrow: Scattered PM storms (40%). High: 111°

