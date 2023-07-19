Expect more of the same today with another round of storms for parts of Southeastern Arizona and extreme heat!
Yesterday was the hottest day of the year so far in Tucson and we also broke the record high as temperatures climbed to 112°! The old record was 109° set back in 1992. The heat will be the biggest impact across Southeastern Arizona as temperatures continue to climb between 102° and 113°.
The Excessive Heat Warning continues until Friday at 10 PM and includes all of Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County but excludes the Sky Islands. Remember to drink plenty of water, look before you lock and limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM.
We'll have another round of thunderstorms this afternoon for parts of Southeastern Arizona. The best coverage today will be along the International Border in Santa Cruz and Southern Cochise County. Isolated storms will be possible near Tucson especially over the high terrain. The main threats continue to be damaging wind, blowing dust and localized heavy rainfall. Stay storm alert!
- Today: Few PM storms (30%). High: 111°
- Tonight: Few storms then partly cloudy (30%). Low: 81°
- Tomorrow: Scattered PM storms (40%). High: 111°