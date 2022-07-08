Temperatures continue to heat up with highs around 106° for the hottest spots this afternoon! Some storms are possible especially to the south and east today with a slightly better chance tomorrow....
With limited storms and cloud cover, temperatures will heat up above normal with highs climbing into the triple digits again this afternoon. Expect more of the same through the weekend and into early next week. Monday is looking like the hottest day now with highs pushing to around 107°! Thankfully, moisture will slowly increase and storm coverage looks better by early next week and that should provide some relief.
The best chance for storms today will be along the International Border and the Arizona/New Mexico Border where there will still be "some" moisture to work with. Unfortunately, most of us will stay dry and temperatures will be hot so continue to stay hydrated!
Isolated to scattered storms are on tap tomorrow as high pressure settles near the Four Corners Region. That set up will help draw in more moisture and also steer storms off the higher terrain westward into some valleys. The best chance for action will be from Tucson to the south and east and the biggest impacts will be dry microbursts and blowing dust. Activity slows on Sunday before picking up again early next week. Tuesday is the next day to watch as some strong storms will be possible. More details to come!
- Today: Sunny and hot. High: 106°
- Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 79°
- Tomorrow: Hot, isolated PM storms (20%). High: 106°