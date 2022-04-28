More of the same..

Staying above average with highs in the low 90s for the warmest spots this afternoon! Expect a breeze, again, with gusts around 25-30 mph. Remember, one less spark means one less wildfire!
Temperatures will range from the low 80s to low 90s today and it will be breezy to windy with gusts around 25 to 30 mph. Even though there is no red flag warning, be extra cautious. The air is still dry and so is the vegetation!
The wind will be lighter tomorrow and temperatures will be "cooler" in the upper 80s for the warmest spots. That doesn't last though as highs push back into the low to mid 90s over the weekend and into early next week. A few systems will also pass by to the north by the end of the weekend and again Tuesday into Wednesday so the wind will pick up, once again.
- Today: Sunny, breezy and warm. High: 90°
- Tonight: Cool and clear Low: 50°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and seasonable. High: 86°