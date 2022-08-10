More of the same...

After another active night, areas west of Tucson are still seeing a few showers but we'll dry out by mid-morning and the clouds will clear as well. Expect another active afternoon and evening with scattered to widespread storms!
Several spots across SE AZ picked up rain yesterday and early this morning so beware of low-lying spots and running washes. Clouds will clear out this morning and storms will fire up after 1 PM over the high terrain becoming scattered to widespread by the mid to late afternoon. It's looking like another active night but, at this time, storms should die down before midnight! Biggest threats continue to be flooding and flash flooding so always remember to turn around, don't drown. Strong to severe storms will also be possible and the biggest threat will be damaging wind!
We'll continue to stay in an active Monsoon pattern through this work week with scattered to widespread storms every single afternoon and evening so continue to stay storm alert!
- Today: Scattered storms after 2 PM (50%). High: 98°
- Tonight: Scattered storms before 11 PM (50%). Low: 74°
- Tomorrow: Scattered PM showers and storms (40%). High: 100°