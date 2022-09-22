 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 700 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of washes and other low-lying and flood-prone
locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow
moving or standing water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 940 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 2 and 4 inches
of rain have fallen in some areas of the Tohono O'odham
Nation this evening. While the rain has ended, it will take
several hours for all of the runoff to flow through area
washes.
- Vamori Wash near Santa Cruz will flow across Route 21.
Flows in the Santa Rosa Wash will impact Route 15.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

More like Summer than Fall!

It was another active day yesterday and the heaviest rain came down in Central Pima County with 2" to 3" totals! More rounds of heavy rain this afternoon and the biggest threat continues to be flooding and flash flooding. Continue to stay storm alert!

It's feeling more summer like than like the first day of Fall, which officially begins at 6:04 PM tonight! Storms will fire up from Tucson to the south and east this afternoon before developing to the west and north later on. The biggest threats will be damaging wind, small hail and heavy rainfall. Isolated flash flooding will be possible in vulnerable spots like burn scars, areas that have already see heavy rain or flood prone areas. Remember to always turn around when you encounter a flooded roadway or wash

Temperatures will push into the mid 90s today and as storm coverage decreases, they will climb. By the weekend, most of us will stay dry so highs will push into the upper 90s! As of now, there are no triple digits on tap but we are getting very close come Monday!

  • Today: Few showers and storms (30%). High: 95°
  • Tonight: Scattered showers and storms (30%). Low: 71°
  • Tomorrow: Isolated showers and storms (20%). High: 96°

