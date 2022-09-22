More like Summer than Fall!

It was another active day yesterday and the heaviest rain came down in Central Pima County with 2" to 3" totals! More rounds of heavy rain this afternoon and the biggest threat continues to be flooding and flash flooding. Continue to stay storm alert!
It's feeling more summer like than like the first day of Fall, which officially begins at 6:04 PM tonight! Storms will fire up from Tucson to the south and east this afternoon before developing to the west and north later on. The biggest threats will be damaging wind, small hail and heavy rainfall. Isolated flash flooding will be possible in vulnerable spots like burn scars, areas that have already see heavy rain or flood prone areas. Remember to always turn around when you encounter a flooded roadway or wash
Temperatures will push into the mid 90s today and as storm coverage decreases, they will climb. By the weekend, most of us will stay dry so highs will push into the upper 90s! As of now, there are no triple digits on tap but we are getting very close come Monday!
- Today: Few showers and storms (30%). High: 95°
- Tonight: Scattered showers and storms (30%). Low: 71°
- Tomorrow: Isolated showers and storms (20%). High: 96°