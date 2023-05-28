More I-10 overnight ramp closures and lane restrictions to start this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Overnight ramp closures and lane restrictions on I-10 begin Tuesday evening in Tucson.

The restrictions are part of the I-10, Ajo Way to Milepost 272 pavement rehabilitation project.

A 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place and speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph.

ADOT is warning drivers to plan for delays, proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down, and watch for construction workers and equipment.

In addition to the lane restrictions, the following ramps will be closed:

The eastbound on- and off-ramps at Kolb Road from 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, through 5 a.m. Wednesday, May 31

The westbound on- and off-ramps at Kolb Road from 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, through 5 a.m. Thursday, June 1

Drivers can expect the night-time lane restrictions from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2.