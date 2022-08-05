More active weather pattern kicks off Saturday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Expect daily rounds of thunderstorms each day over the next week with coverage changing day to day.
Today, scattered storms will be strongest to the south and east of Tucson and along the border.
The biggest threats continue to be flooding, flash flooding and damaging wind where strong to severe storms develop. Stay storm alert!
Storm coverage will increase this weekend and into early next week and that will help keep temperatures near or below average in the mid to upper 90s.
- Today: Scattered showers in the afternoon. High: 102°
- Tonight: Scattered storms, mostly cloudy. Low: 78°
- Tomorrow: Storms likely during the afternoon. High: 99°