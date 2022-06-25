More Active Sunday & Monday

The best storm coverage will be to the west of Tucson with only a few storms possible from Tucson to the south and east. Storms will start to die down late tonight and then tomorrow is looking more active across Southeastern Arizona thanks to tropical moisture!
Tropical moisture is moving into Southeastern Arizona so we're expecting a more active day for your Sunday and Monday! Coverage is looking scattered to widespread so if you have outdoor plans, keep that in mind.
Flooding and wind gusts around 40 to 50 mph will be the biggest impacts over the next several days. Other impacts include small hail, blowing dust and lightning. We'll continue to keep a close eye on recently burned areas as flash flooding, debris flow and erratic wind will be a concern in those spots. Continue to stay storm alert each afternoon and download our mobile weather app!
Expect daily rounds of thunderstorms each afternoon for the next 7 days! Storm coverage will change each day so don't expect rain at your place every day! Thanks to the active Monsoon, temperatures will continue to sit right around if not below average over the next 7 days with overnight lows mainly in the 60s and 70s!
- Tonight: Few storms before 11 PM then mostly cloudy (30%). High: 79°
- Tomorrow: Scattered storms, stay storm alert (50%). High: 98°
- Monday: Scattered afternoon/evening storms (50%). High: 97°