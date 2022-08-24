More action next couple of days!

Scattered to widespread storms are tap today and tomorrow before coverage decreases this weekend! Impacts include heavy rain, flooding, flash flooding, damaging wind and patchy blowing dust. Stay storm alert!
We're all waking up dry this morning after an active afternoon and evening yesterday! Parts of Metro Tucson got in on the action and the Tucson International Airport FINALLY got a good soaking with 1.06" just yesterday! Heaviest rain was in the mountains and in Cochise County, specifically near St. David where 2.40" came down.
We'll have another opportunity for scattered to widespread storms today and tomorrow! Today, storms fire up during the early afternoon mainly to the south of Tucson along the International Border. They will favor that area most of the afternoon but Tucson could get in some action this evening!
Rivers, washes, and creeks are flowing from the weekend and any additional rain will elevate the flooding and flash flooding threat so continue to stay storm alert.
- Today: Scattered PM showers and storms (50%). High: 94°
- Tonight: Scattered showers and storms before 11 PM (40%). Low: 72°
- Tomorrow: Scattered PM showers and storms (50%). High: 96°