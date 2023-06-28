Monsoon storms for some...

The Monsoon is slowly waking up! There is a chance for isolated to scattered storms in Cochise County this afternoon. Big impacts will be gusty wind and lightning! Heat continues to impact all of Southeastern Arizona today, although it won't be as hot as the past couple days...
The strong ridge of high pressure that pushed our highs over 110° earlier this week has shifted east and temperatures will drop slightly the rest of the work week as a result. Highs will range between 105° to 109° for the hottest spots through this upcoming holiday weekend! If you have any outdoor plans, remember to limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 7 PM, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!
It will also be breezy to windy again this afternoon with gusts between 20 and 30 mph so remember one less spark, means one less wildfire! Moisture is starting to increase just south of the border where daily rounds of storms are expected. These thunderstorms will produce outflows that will impact Cochise County, especially this afternoon with about a 40% chance for storms. Impacts include heavy rain, lightning, blowing dust and wind gusts over 35 mph. Stay storm alert!
- Today: Sunny, breezy and hot. High: 107°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 75°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and hot. High: 106°