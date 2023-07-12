Monsoon storms bring excitement as well as the dangers of flooding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - With the excitement of monsoon storms, comes the dangers of flooding.
Whether or not the road is closed, if you see flowing water - turn around.
You never know how deep the water is, or how fast it's moving. Even as little as one foot of moving water can move your car and 6 inches can knock you off your feet.
News 4 Tucson reports on flood rescues every year and drivers that underestimate the power of a flowing wash.
It's not worth the risk. Take the time to turn around because it could save your life, and not to mention it's an expensive risk because of the Stupid Motorist Law.
Any driver who drives through a public street or highway that is flooded and barricaded as a result will be held liable for the costs of their rescue.
Of course, make sure to stay with our News 4 Tucson weather team for all of the latest updates on road closures due to floods.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE