Monsoon storm severely damages Foothills home

TUCSON - (KVOA) Monday's Monsoon storms saw winds upwards of 70 MPH in the Catalina Foothills.
The one that damaged David Larson's longtime home came with a ferocity he had never seen before.
"The storm rolled in, all of a sudden, I saw part of my pool pump roof fly over into my pool and then the next thing I saw, my whole roof landed in my backyard," Larson said. "As that was happening the whole inside of my house started to flood. My house is ruined."
It's hard to walk inside Larson's home Monday night. No room is free of water or damage.
Larson, who has insurance, was born and raised in Tucson. He has watched monsoon storms roll in during the summer for more than 50 years.
"1968," he said. "And, I've never seen a storm like this. I bet you it was not even 10 minutes. Just total chaos in 10 minutes."