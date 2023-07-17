 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro
Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and
Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Monsoon storm severely damages Foothills home

A powerful monsoon storm destroyed a home in the Catalina Foothills. The homeowner with News 4 Tucson.

TUCSON - (KVOA) Monday's Monsoon storms saw winds upwards of 70 MPH in the Catalina Foothills.

The one that damaged David Larson's longtime home came with a ferocity he had never seen before.

"The storm rolled in, all of a sudden, I saw part of my pool pump roof fly over into my pool and then the next thing I saw, my whole roof landed in my backyard," Larson said. "As that was happening the whole inside of my house started to flood. My house is ruined."

It's hard to walk inside Larson's home Monday night. No room is free of water or damage.

Larson, who has insurance, was born and raised in Tucson. He has watched monsoon storms roll in during the summer for more than 50 years.

"1968," he said. "And, I've never seen a storm like this. I bet you it was not even 10 minutes. Just total chaos in 10 minutes."