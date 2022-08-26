Monsoon slows down next week

Scattered storms are on tap once again this afternoon so stay storm alert! Coverage will decrease this weekend into early next week so temperatures will start to heat up into the low 100s for the hottest spots. Enjoy the "cooler" weather while it lasts...
The Tucson International Airport got 0.71" last night and that has FINALLY put us above normal with 4.13" so far. The average for this point in the Monsoon is right around 4.0". Fairly quiet to the east and northeast yesterday but some spots picked up 0.10" to 0.25".
Waking up dry this morning and we'll have another round of storms this afternoon and evening before coverage decreases over the weekend. Storms will fire up over the high terrain and will favor areas along the International Border and to the west of Tucson.
The biggest impacts continue to be flooding, flash flooding and damaging wind! Rivers, washes, and creeks are already flowing in some spots and any additional rain will elevate the flooding and flash flooding threat so continue to stay storm alert.
The Monsoon will slow down this weekend and into early next week and drier air will move in. Temperatures will begin to the push into the low 100s as early as Tuesday with more of the same on Wednesday. As of now, only isolated thunderstorms will be possible around this time next week...
- Today: Scattered PM showers and storms (40%). High: 96°
- Tonight: Few showers and storms before 11 PM (30%). Low: 74°
- Tomorrow: Few PM showers and storms (30%). High: 96°