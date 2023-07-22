Monsoon rains and fire crews dampen Adams Robles Complex Fire

Fire crews are making progress on the Adams Robles Complex Fire.
According to the Arizona State Forestry, the Robles section of the fire has stopped spreading thanks to crews and overnight rain.
Robles is now 75% contained at 3,000 acres.
The Adams Peak fire is now 0% contained at 2,234 acres.
An infrared flight has been ordered to confirm the acreage and check for heat.
Crews say the fire is lightning caused.
