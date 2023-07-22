Monsoon rains and fire crews dampen Adams Robles Complex Fire

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST TUESDAY...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, Dangerously hot
conditions with near record to record high temperatures of 108
to 113 expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility
between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area and South
Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM MST
Tuesday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 10 PM MST this
evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities. Thunderstorms
today will produce strong and gusty thunderstorm outflow winds
capable of producing dense blowing dust this afternoon into this
evening. Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly reduced
visibility in blowing dust is possible. These thunderstorm
outflow winds will likely suspend dust into the air that people
and animals breathe. Individuals with heart disease and
respiratory sensitivities may want to reduce their level of
exertion to limit the dust they breathe into their
lungs...especially if the are near dust-prone locations. Those
most at risk may feel better if they avoid outside exercise
today...keeping windows and doors closed to help reduce
exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

Monsoon rains and fire crews dampen Adams Robles Complex Fire

  • 0
Adams and Robles fires
Megan Spector

Fire crews are making progress on the Adams Robles Complex Fire.

According to the Arizona State Forestry, the Robles section of the fire has stopped spreading thanks to crews and overnight rain.

Robles is now 75% contained at 3,000 acres. 

The Adams Peak fire is now 0% contained at 2,234 acres.

An infrared flight has been ordered to confirm the acreage and check for heat.

Crews say the fire is lightning caused.

