Monsoon picks back up 2nd half of work week...

The best chance for storms will be over the higher terrain this afternoon and to the south and southeast of Tucson. Isolated storms will still be possible from Tucson to the north and west so stay storm alert no matter where you are!
We're off to another cool, muggy start this morning and we're all waking up dry. By the early afternoon, thunderstorms will begin to develop mainly to the south and east of Tucson. Storms could produce heavy rain, flash flooding and damaging wind! Areas from Tucson to the west could get in on the action by the late afternoon and early evening with a few storms lingering until late tonight. Expect a similar set up tomorrow before coverage increases the second half of the week and into the weekend!
The main concern late this week will be flash flooding as parts of Southeastern Arizona are very saturated thanks to the busy Monsoon in late July. Always remember to turn around, don't drown when you encounter a flooded roadway!
Temperatures will warm into the low triple digits for the hottest spots thanks to limited storm coverage but as coverage increases, temperatures will drop back down into the upper 90s!
- Today: Isolated PM storms (20%). High: 100°
- Tonight: Isolated storms then partly cloudy (20%). Low: 78°
- Tomorrow: Isolated PM storms (20%). High: 99°