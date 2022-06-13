Monsoon Moisture this weekend!

Temperatures will back off slightly the next couple of days compared to the weekend but we'll have another push to around 111° by Thursday. Then temperatures begin to cool thanks to an increase in Monsoon moisture, which will move in especially by the weekend!
Highs will warm to around 105° for the hottest spots today and then down to around 103° tomorrow! Even with the "cooler" temperatures compared to the weekend, continue to limit time outdoors from 10 AM to 8 PM and stay hydrated! If you start to feel dizzy or have cramps in your arms, legs, or abs...it's time to go indoors and hydrate!
As temperatures remain hot, always remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities! If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, also remember that the asphalt temperature can be 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature. Your dog's paw WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt. Please be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade!
Ready for the Monsoon?! It officially begins this Wednesday but we'll be dry across Southeastern Arizona. Temperatures will peak this week on Thursday with highs pushing to around 111° but moisture will be on the rise! The best chance for storms will be near the New Mexico Border Thursday afternoon and evening and then we'll see an uptick in storm action Friday, Saturday and Sunday. At this time, it looks like most of Southeastern Arizona will get in on some rain. Lower elevations could pick up anywhere between 0.10 to 0.5 inches of rain from Central Pima County to the east. The Mountains could see over an inch! More details to come.
- Today: Hot and breezy. High: 105°
- Tonight: Clear and warm. Low: 73°
- Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 103°