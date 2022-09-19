Monsoon isn't done yet!

After a hot weekend, temperatures will cool down this week thanks to some late season monsoon moisture! Scattered thunderstorms are expected from Tucson to the east this afternoon and tonight with better coverage tomorrow and Wednesday!
An area of low pressure off the California Coast and an area of high pressure near Texas are working together to draw in Monsoon moisture from the south into Arizona! Storms will develop this afternoon and will be scattered but mainly from Tucson to the east, which includes Eastern Pima County, Cochise, Santa Cruz, Graham and Greenlee County. The biggest impacts will be gusty wind and heavy rain but blowing dust can't be ruled out late this afternoon and this evening.
As moisture and instability increases tomorrow and Wednesday, storm coverage is looking better for most of Southeastern Arizona. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible with the biggest threats being damaging wind, small hail, dust and heavy rainfall. Stay storm alert!
Temperatures will be impacted with highs only warming into the low to mid 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. As storm coverage decreases late in the work week, temperatures will begin to climb. By the weekend, we'll dry out and temperatures will warm above normal into the upper 90s!
- Today: Scattered PM storms (30%). High: 100°
- Tonight: Few showers and storms (30%). Low: 74°
- Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms (50%). High: 97°