Monsoon is waking up...briefly

After the hottest September day on record, temperatures won't be nearly as brutal this afternoon plus moisture is on the rise...
Yesterday was the hottest day ever recorded during the month of September in Tucson. The old record was 110° back in 2020 and yesterday we pushed to 111°. After a record-breaking weekend, temperatures will slowly back off with highs still pushing into the low 100s this afternoon for the hottest spots. Thankfully, high pressure continues to head south and will loosen its grip on Southeastern Arizona. Temperatures will drop in the mid to upper 90s starting tomorrow afternoon, which is right around normal for this time in September.
The position of the high will also help drive in moisture from the west from what was Hurricane Jova. Our chance for showers and storms will increase today and tomorrow. Expect isolated to scattered storms later today with off and on activity overnight as well from Tucson to the south and east. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible and the biggest threats will be heavy rain, damaging wind, hail and lightning.
Drier air will work its way into Southeastern Arizona the second half of the week so the Monsoon will shut down, once again. Unfortunately, several spots have below average rainfall for Monsoon 2023 and we could use a few more rounds before all is said done at the end of the month...
- Today: Hot, scattered storms (30%). High: 103°
- Tonight: Scattered storms otherwise mostly cloudy (40%). Low: 75°
- Tomorrow: Scattered storms (40%). High: 98°