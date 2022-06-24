Monsoon is staying active!

Expect daily rounds of thunderstorms each afternoon for the next 7 days! Storm coverage will change each day so don't expect rain at your place every day! Impacts include heavy rain, gusty wind, small hail, blowing dust and lightning! Stay storm alert!
Thunderstorms will develop during the early afternoon, once again! Expect more of the same through the weekend and into next week as a steady flow of moisture continues to roll into Southeastern Arizona. Coverage will vary day to day and today, we're expect a few storms from Tucson to the north and west. Storms will be scattered to the south and east of Tucson including places like Sierra Vista, Nogales, Tombstone, Safford and Douglas.
Storm coverage is looking more scattered to widespread on Sunday as we tap into some moisture from the Tropics! If you have outdoor plans on Sunday, the chance of weather impacting those plans is high so keep that in mind.
Flooding and wind gusts around 40 to 50 mph will be the biggest impacts today and over the next several days. Other impacts include small hail, blowing dust and lightning. We'll continue to keep a close eye on recently burned areas as flash flooding, debris flow and erratic wind will be a concern in those spots. Continue to stay storm alert each afternoon and download our mobile weather app!
Thanks to the active Monsoon, temperatures will continue to sit right around if not below average over the next 7 days with overnight lows mainly in the 60s and 70s!
- Today: A few afternoon/evening storms (30%). High: 103°
- Tonight: A few storms before 11 PM then partly cloudy (30%). Low: 76°
- Tomorrow: A few afternoon/evening storms (30%-40%). High: 102°