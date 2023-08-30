Monsoon 2023 Update

MONSOON 2023: It has been fairly active for parts of Southeastern Arizona so far this Monsoon but several spots are sitting inches below normal and we only have about a month left!
Tucson has done well so far and is one of the few spots with above average rainfall with 4.33". On average, we should have around 4.26". Meanwhile, Nogales, Sierra Vista and Safford are well below normal at this point in the Monsoon. For example, this time last year Sierra Vista had over 4 inches of rain, Nogales had close to 13 inches and Safford was sitting around 5 inches.
Unfortunately, this means that all of Southeastern Arizona is experiencing a drought with some under a moderate to severe drought. Not all hope is lost! We have a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow through Saturday and the rest of September to try and catch up! Stay tuned...
In the meantime, do not forget to enter into our Monsoon Master Contest! Guess the rainfall total at the Tucson International Airport from 6/15/2023 to 9/30/2023. Deadline to enter is on 9/15/2023 and if you guess correctly we are giving away awesome prizes. Click here for details.