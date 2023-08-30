 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected with the hottest
temperatures being across western Pima county.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Monsoon 2023 Update

MONSOON 2023: It has been fairly active for parts of Southeastern Arizona so far this Monsoon but several spots are sitting inches below normal and we only have about a month left!

Tucson has done well so far and is one of the few spots with above average rainfall with 4.33". On average, we should have around 4.26". Meanwhile, Nogales, Sierra Vista and Safford are well below normal at this point in the Monsoon. For example, this time last year Sierra Vista had over 4 inches of rain, Nogales had close to 13 inches and Safford was sitting around 5 inches. 

Unfortunately, this means that all of Southeastern Arizona is experiencing a drought with some under a moderate to severe drought. Not all hope is lost! We have a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow through Saturday and the rest of September to try and catch up! Stay tuned...

In the meantime, do not forget to enter into our Monsoon Master Contest! Guess the rainfall total at the Tucson International Airport from 6/15/2023 to 9/30/2023. Deadline to enter is on 9/15/2023 and if you guess correctly we are giving away awesome prizes. Click here for details. 

Tags

