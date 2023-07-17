Monsoon 2023 first punch

Excessive heat continues through at least Wednesday but we’ll see an increase in storm coverage as well…
We are off to another warm and muggy start with temperatures back in the 70s and 80s across most of Southeastern Arizona! It will be another very hot afternoon with highs pushing to around 111° to 113° for the hottest spots. The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until Wednesday at 10 PM as temperatures range between 102° and 113° across Southeastern Arizona! The warning includes all of Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County but excludes the Sky Islands. Remember to drink plenty of water, look before you lock and limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM.
The extreme heat will be the biggest impact this week but thunderstorms will also impact Southeastern Arizona everyday this week. Storms will fire up during the early afternoon today and will be widespread south of Tucson along the International Border, especially in Santa Cruz County. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible and the biggest impacts include damaging wind gusts and blowing dust. A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect from 1 PM to 10 PM for most of Santa Cruz, Pima and Pinal County. Visibility can drop drastically so remember to pull your car off the shoulder and put it in park. Turn off all of your car lights to avoid being rear-ended! Pull aside, stay alive!
There has been no recorded rainfall at the Tucson International Airport since the Monsoon began back on June 15th! The latest recorded rainfall during the Monsoon was July 20th 1901, which is this upcoming Thursday. Tucson has a 20% to 50% chance for storms each afternoon and evening this week so there is some hope that we won't break this record...
Today will mark the 32nd day in a row of highs at or above 100°! The longest streak on record is 39 days set back in 1987, 2005 and 2013. Temperatures will continue to heat up into the triple digits the rest of the week and through the weekend and we'll be flirting with this record by next Monday! Stay tuned...
- Today: Scattered PM storms (40%). High: 111°
- Tonight: Scattered storms this evening then partly cloudy (50%). Low: 83°
- Tomorrow: Hot, few PM storms (30%). High: 110°