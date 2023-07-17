 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM MST Friday.
For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 10 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Monsoon 2023 first punch

Excessive heat continues through at least Wednesday but we’ll see an increase in storm coverage as well…

We are off to another warm and muggy start with temperatures back in the 70s and 80s across most of Southeastern Arizona! It will be another very hot afternoon with highs pushing to around 111° to 113° for the hottest spots. The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until Wednesday at 10 PM as temperatures range between 102° and 113° across Southeastern Arizona! The warning includes all of Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County but excludes the Sky Islands. Remember to drink plenty of water, look before you lock and limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM.

The extreme heat will be the biggest impact this week but thunderstorms will also impact Southeastern Arizona everyday this week. Storms will fire up during the early afternoon today and will be widespread south of Tucson along the International Border, especially in Santa Cruz County. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible and the biggest impacts include damaging wind gusts and blowing dust. A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect from 1 PM to 10 PM for most of Santa Cruz, Pima and Pinal County. Visibility can drop drastically so remember to pull your car off the shoulder and put it in park. Turn off all of your car lights to avoid being rear-ended! Pull aside, stay alive!

There has been no recorded rainfall at the Tucson International Airport since the Monsoon began back on June 15th! The latest recorded rainfall during the Monsoon was July 20th 1901, which is this upcoming Thursday. Tucson has a 20% to 50% chance for storms each afternoon and evening this week so there is some hope that we won't break this record...

Today will mark the 32nd day in a row of highs at or above 100°! The longest streak on record is 39 days set back in 1987, 2005 and 2013. Temperatures will continue to heat up into the triple digits the rest of the week and through the weekend and we'll be flirting with this record by next Monday! Stay tuned...

  • Today: Scattered PM storms (40%). High: 111°
  • Tonight: Scattered storms this evening then partly cloudy (50%). Low: 83°
  • Tomorrow: Hot, few PM storms (30%). High: 110°

Monday weather update

