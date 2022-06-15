 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM
MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Monsoon 2022 is officially here

  • Updated
  • 0
Thunderstorm
By David Kelly

TUCSON (KVOA) — Southern Arizona usually gets about half of its annual rainfall over the next three months and with 2021 ranking in as the third wettest monsoon on record, local agencies in Pima County are getting ready for the flowing washes.

"Prior to monsoon season beginning, [city staff] place barricades at over 150 dip crossings, over 500 barricades throughout the city," said Erica Frazelle with the City of Tucson's Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM), "and they stage them off to the side of the roadway."

When a storm comes, DTM said it can easily and quickly move the barricades to prevent drivers from going through them.

"Their goal is to, as a storm comes in, is to monitor those dip crossings, monitor all those areas that motorists could potentially drive through and make sure if there is any water, to quickly move those barricades in front of the dip crossings to try and prevent that," Frazelle said.

To keep tabs on the flowing water, the Pima County Regional Flood Control District has Automated Local Evaluation in Real Time, or ALERT, rain gauges.

"That's our rain gauge and stream-flow sensors," said Joseph Cuffari with the Regional Flood Control District, "so if you do plan to go out into the rain, please check out the alert website and it'll show you in real-time what those rainy conditions are."

Data from the ALERT system is used by the National Weather Service to help in issuing flood watches and warnings.

"Our field crews, our hydrologists, we're always gonna be out there, we're always gonna be responsive and looking at the flooding potential," Cuffari said.

