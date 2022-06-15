Monsoon 2022 is officially here

TUCSON (KVOA) — Southern Arizona usually gets about half of its annual rainfall over the next three months and with 2021 ranking in as the third wettest monsoon on record, local agencies in Pima County are getting ready for the flowing washes.
"Prior to monsoon season beginning, [city staff] place barricades at over 150 dip crossings, over 500 barricades throughout the city," said Erica Frazelle with the City of Tucson's Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM), "and they stage them off to the side of the roadway."
When a storm comes, DTM said it can easily and quickly move the barricades to prevent drivers from going through them.
"Their goal is to, as a storm comes in, is to monitor those dip crossings, monitor all those areas that motorists could potentially drive through and make sure if there is any water, to quickly move those barricades in front of the dip crossings to try and prevent that," Frazelle said.
To keep tabs on the flowing water, the Pima County Regional Flood Control District has Automated Local Evaluation in Real Time, or ALERT, rain gauges.
"That's our rain gauge and stream-flow sensors," said Joseph Cuffari with the Regional Flood Control District, "so if you do plan to go out into the rain, please check out the alert website and it'll show you in real-time what those rainy conditions are."
Data from the ALERT system is used by the National Weather Service to help in issuing flood watches and warnings.
"Our field crews, our hydrologists, we're always gonna be out there, we're always gonna be responsive and looking at the flooding potential," Cuffari said.
