Monopoly looking for input for Tucson Edition

TUCSON (KVOA) - Top Trumps USA, under license from Hasbro, will debut MONOPOLY: Tucson Edition in March 2024 and they are seeking the public’s input about what locations should be included.

The company says they are seeking well-established Tucson businesses, nonprofits and landmarks to replace the game’s famous Atlantic City squares.

The Tucson board will also include a customized Community Chest, Chance playing cards and money, with each paying homage to the city.

“Tucson encompasses the best of what the desert has to offer, from scenic hikes to bustling nightlife to Old West history,” said Jennifer Tripsea, representative from Top Trumps USA. “Our goal is to capture everything that makes Tucson a beloved destination and unique place to live in one game.”

Public submissions and business inquiries can be sent to tucson@toptrumps.com for consideration.

The game will be available in stores and online at retail partners, including CVS, Amazon and select local Tucson retailers.