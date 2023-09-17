Monica King tells you how to keep an eye out for beehives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Most bees are not immediately dangerous; however, they are all unpredictably defensive. That's why there are certain things you can look for in your own house to keep you and your loved ones safe.
The size of a pencil eraser is all the space bees need to make a new home.
"Look at this. They are utilizing the hole in the brick to create their home," said Monica King as she noticed a group of bees flying into the wall.
While some beehives are visible out in the open, Monica King with the Southern Arizona Beekeepers Association points out some unlikely places where you should keep an eye out.
"Another favorite place for honeybees is under shed floors. We have this void here. The bees go up and under. It's nice and cool underneath up there, all shaded," said King. She added, "If you don't use your grill for a while. They will get inside and create a home."
Whether it's using bricks or caulking, the goal is to close up these open spaces around your backyard.
And for houses with kids, "they will get up underneath the roof and create a home inside the playhouse. And if your child climbs up into there, just the vibration of climbing up will cause the bees to potentially go on guard," said King.
At this home lives 10-year-old Olivia, who tells News 4 Tucson she's become quite familiar with these bees.
"There's usually bees everywhere," said Olivia Nintzel.
Even though the bees haven't created a problem yet, her dad says it's time to get these removed and this is something Olivia agrees with.
"Well, I want them to find their own home because my dad bought this, and they didn't even pay the rent," joked Olivia.
