Monday marks National Hire a Veteran Day

TUCSON (KVOA) - Monday is National Hire A Vet Day. Every year, about 200,000 service members leave the military. Many are in need of jobs after their service.
National Hire A Vet Day is dedicated to helping veterans find those jobs, along with reminding businesses the value of hiring a veteran. The day was founded in 2017 by Dan Caporale.
“The idea was to ensure that corporate America and any hiring entity understand the value of hiring veterans into their workforce,” says Rob Lougee.
Lougee is the National Employment Director for the Disabled American Veterans, or the D.A.V.
“Veterans bring a unique skill set to any work force based on the skills and training they received while they were in the military," he said.
Lougee encourages businesses to remember this push for their next hires.
“Take a look at your work force and look at your hiring practices. Do they encompass specifically seeking veteran talent," said Lougee.
“Hiring a veteran after they get out of the military, they need some type of purpose. Once you're out of the military, finding that purpose is kind of hard again,” said Christopher Fleac.
Fleac is veteran living in Tucson. He says, for many, finding a job reestablishes a sense of purpose. He adds that the skills learned in the military make for great employees.
"You have to be the most disciplined, the most responsible, the strongest, mentally equipped, all that stuff," said Fleac.
National Hire A Vet Day is a call to businesses, but also a reminder to veterans.
"The whole reason for this holiday Monday is to give them a reason to keep moving forward," says Fleac.
The D.A.V. wants to help veterans keep moving forward, which is why they host a number of job fairs across the country ever year. There is one coming up is Phoenix in September.
You can find more information at Job Fairs - DAV.