Mom pleads for suspects who fatally shot her 16-year-old in 2020 to come forward

TUCSON (KVOA) — Who murdered a 16-year-old teenager?
Police need your help in solving the 2020 case. On Friday, Jaden Pillors' mother speaks out for the first time since his death.
Even though the case is 2 years old, Tucson Police Department detectives continue to actively investigate the case. In the meantime, there is a grieving mother who lost her only child and wants answers.
"Whoever killed my son just ripped my life away," Kellie Kongnso, Jaden's mother said. "We had plans. We had things we were going to do together."
Kongso feels cheated. Her son had been living with his father in California and decided to return to Tucson to be with his mom. He was only with her for two weeks before he was murdered.
Those plans include college. He wanted to be an engineer and travel. The last trip they took was to Maui. While they had a wonderful time, the only thing she can think of since her son's death is Tucson police telling her Jade was dead.
"It's about seeing him in the casket," she said. "It's about lowering him to the ground that's what I remember, and it's horrible."
Jaden was killed June 23, 2020. TPD says he was a passenger of a car when he was shot. The driver took him to Tucson Medical Center.
She says her son was her biggest cheerleader. He always told her he loved her and how beautiful she was. She misses him everyday.
"A mother should remember the good times about her child and its not the way a mother should bury her child," she said. "It's not the way it should be."
She has a message for those responsible.
"It's unfair," she said. "And I want the people whomever did this to come forward and tells us what happened so it can be prevented from happening to another child."
The family is offering a $20,000 reward for information. If you know something, call 88-CRIME.