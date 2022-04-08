 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151,
152, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern half of Fire weather zone 150. Fire
weather zones 151, 152 and 154.

* TIMING...Sunday and Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 23 to 28 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

Mom arrested after her young sons were found dead in bathtub in California home

  • 0
Mom arrested after her young sons were found dead in bathtub in California home
NBC News Channel

LINDA, Calif. (KCRA) - A California mother is under arrest in the deaths of her two young sons.

Yuba County investigators say the boys were five months and 2.5 years old.

The father told investigators that when he came home for lunch, his wife told him she had hurt the children.

The boys were found in a bathtub full of water.

Detectives say they believe the apparent drownings were intentional.

Courtney Williams, 26, was arrested at the home just before noon Thursday.

Neighbors are heartbroken.

"He's just a little tiny guy. He's got brown hair, bright red little face and his red boots on and out here riding his little bike," one neighbor said. "Hi, hi over the fence you know. Just a sweet little boy and just the fact that I'm never going to see him again is heartbreaking."

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

