Mom arrested after her young sons were found dead in bathtub in California home

LINDA, Calif. (KCRA) - A California mother is under arrest in the deaths of her two young sons.
Yuba County investigators say the boys were five months and 2.5 years old.
The father told investigators that when he came home for lunch, his wife told him she had hurt the children.
The boys were found in a bathtub full of water.
Detectives say they believe the apparent drownings were intentional.
Courtney Williams, 26, was arrested at the home just before noon Thursday.
Neighbors are heartbroken.
"He's just a little tiny guy. He's got brown hair, bright red little face and his red boots on and out here riding his little bike," one neighbor said. "Hi, hi over the fence you know. Just a sweet little boy and just the fact that I'm never going to see him again is heartbreaking."
