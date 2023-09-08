Molino 3 fire up to 1000 acres

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The fire in the Santa Catalinas, the Molino 3 fire, that started on September 7, is spreading.
The fire started on the ridgeline above the Molino Basin and is located in incredibly rough and rugged terrain.
The fire is located outside the Molino 1 and 2 burn scars and is backing towards them.
The fire is now at 1000 acres with 0% containment.
Catalina Highway is remains open, but firefighters are asking motorists to avoid the highway.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Stay with News 4 Tucson as the story develops.
