Molino 3 fire currently 75% contained

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Molino 3 Fire started Thursday night on the top of Molino Basin, according to U.S. Forest Service officials.
Crews have been dropping retardant on the area throughout Friday trying to contain it.
According to the Coronado National Forest Public Affairs Officer, it has burned 435 acres and is currently 75% contained.
As of Friday, forward progress has stopped.
Due to the remote location of the fire, officials said there isn't a threat to structures or communities and no evacuations have been issued at this time.
The Dabad Do'ag Trail, The Soldier Trail, and Molino Basin Trail will be closed until September 15, which is when firefighters believe the fire will be fully contained.
