Moisture on the rise!

After a hot weekend, temperatures are backing down as moisture increases! Expect daily rounds of storms this week with coverage varying day to day...
Temperatures will only warm into the low 100s this afternoon, which is significantly "cooler" than the excessively hot temperatures over the weekend. As you head out the door this morning, you'll notice it feels pretty muggy! We've had a nice push of moisture into Southeastern Arizona over the last 24 hours and this will help storm development each afternoon this week.
It was active south and east of Tucson yesterday afternoon and evening and we have another round of storms on tap today! The best chance will continue to the south and east but parts of Tucson should get a bite today as well. The biggest impacts will be heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning. Storm coverage and intensity will increase tomorrow afternoon as Tuesday looks like the most active day of the week.
As we head into this upcoming weekend, storm coverage will decrease and temperatures will slowly start to climb again with highs around 105° on Sunday for the hottest spots.
- Today: Scattered PM storms (40%). High: 101°
- Tonight: Scattered storms before 11 PM (40%). Low: 78°
- Tomorrow: Scattered PM storms (50%-->20%). High: 103°