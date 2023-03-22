Modern Vascular seeks dismissal of federal complaint, continues closing locations

TUCSON (KVOA) - Modern Vascular and its founder and now former CEO Yury Gampel are requesting the dismissal of a massive federal complaint accusing them of Medicare fraud and illegal kickbacks to doctors.
In their Motion for Dismissal they are offering their first formal response to the accusations.
Both making similar arguments claiming the DOJ has failed to establish a single equity-offer made to a physician.
Gampel arguing that he didn’t willfully know investment practices within the company would be unlawful and argued he hadn’t received any of the Medicare funds directly.
The DOJ filed a response Tuesday stating if those arguments are true it’s not enough to justify throwing out the case.
The compliant is just a fraction of issues surrounding the company. The News 4 Tucson Investigators have spent more than a year looking into the company which is also facing more than a dozen lawsuits for alleged wrongful deaths and performing unnecessary medical procedures.
Kae Barnes is one of those former patients. She went to Modern Vascular for care related to a condition called Peripheral Artery Disease. She claims the company performed an unnecessary procedure that caused her left leg to be amputated.
“My life has been altered forever," she said.
She wants to see the company shutdown, she is currently suing them.
The Bailey Law Firm, who represents Barnes, tells us they are now handling 15 cases against Modern Vascular. There are other cases filed in the Phoenix area and Tucson as well as New Mexico.
Lisa McGiffert is a patient safety activist with the Patient Safety Action Network. She believes the allegations are concerning.
“Doctors should be governed by the edict first do no harm. When you have interfering factors like possible kickbacks or unnecessary care that interferes with being able to decide if this really is a procedure that helps people," she said.
Modern Vascular has now shuttered all but one of its locations in Arizona, the location in Mesa.
According to a message sent out by the company in February, CMS has suspended Medicare payments to their facilities temporarily due to the DOJ complaint.
The N4T Investigators reached out to CMS about that and they sent us the following statement:
"To protect the integrity of the investigative process, CMS doesn’t comment on complaints or pending actions."
The federal complaint and patient lawsuits are still on going, we will update you as the cases move forward.