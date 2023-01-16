MLK Classic delivers on multiple levels

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The 19th annual MLK Classic provided another exciting day of high school basketball at McKale Center.
In the News 4 Tucson Spotlight Games, No. 20 Thatcher (boys) remained in control of the Conference 3A South with an 80-70 win over Sabino.
The Eagles (11-7, 5-0) broke open a tight game in the third quarter, outscoring the Sabercats (8-10, 3-2) 29-16.
Christian Carter led Thatcher with 23 points. Bradley Curtis has been the Eagles best player this season averaging 23 points and 13 rebounds this season. He had 18 against Sabino.
Weston Haebig scored 38 for Sabino.
On the girls side, 6A No. 19 Sunnyside got a late surge from senior guard Gabi Delgado who knocked three three-pointers in the fourth quarter to lead the Blue Devils to a 43-34 win over 22nd ranked Rincon/University.
It was the 6A South opener for both teams.
Delgado and Nayeli Nidez-Acuna both finished the game with 13 points for Sunnyside (15-6, 1-0). Nidez-Acuna is leading the Blue Devils this season at 16 ppg.
Jordyn Decker scored 17 points for the Rangers (9-11, 0-1).
The game of the day was also a girls affair between two of the Top 3 teams in Southern Arizona.
It wasn’t close though as 4A-#5 Salpointe Catholic jumped out to a quick 23-4 lead on on 4A-#6 Sahuaro and cruised to a 57-31 win.
The day opened at 8 a.m. with an elementary school game between Booth Fickett and Manzanita.
The event is put on by Coaches for Charity and honors an educator from all the participating schools (listed below).
- (Amphitheater) Tom Frank
- (Sahuarita) Pete Morales
- (St. Augustine) Dr. Barbara Monsegur
- (Gregory) Michael Lopez
- (Mountain View) Robert Kennerly and Adam Vargas
- (Ironwood Ridge) Bill Lang
- (Thatcher) Don Conrad
- (Sabino) Donna Muzzy
- (Rincon/University) Roxanne Taylor
- (Sunnyside) Veronica Vergara
- (Marana) Mary Francis Mitchell
- (Tucson) Robert DeBerry
- (Salpointe Catholic) Kay Sullivan
- (Sahuaro) Dr. Charles Collingwood
- (Catalina Foothills) Gary Reed
- (Cholla) George Parra
Here are the scores from all the games Monday at the MLK Classic:
GIRLS
- Sahuarita 55, Amphitheater 30
- Ironwood Ridge 61, Mountain View 34
- Sunnyside 43, Rincon/University 34
- Salpointe Catholic 57, Sahuaro 31
BOYS
- Gregory 62, St. Augustine 35
- Thatcher 80, Sabino 70
- Tucson 56, Marana 38
- Catalina Foothills 54, Cholla 37
