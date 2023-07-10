MLB DRAFT: Five Arizona Wildcats drafted in first 10 rounds

TUCSON (KVOA) - It has been a busy 2023 MLB draft for the Arizona Wildcats.
Five players were selected in the first 10 rounds.
Outfielder Chase Davis was drafted 21st overall by the Cardinals Sunday night. On Monday, four more Wildcats joined him in the pros.
Right-handed Pitcher TJ Nichols was drafted by the Rays in the sixth round (183rd overall). He made 50 appearances with 33 starts across three years at Arizona. Nichols struck out 202 batters in 206 innings and limited opposing hitters to a .267 batting average.
Tucson Native Kiko Romero is a New York Yankee after getting drafted in the 7th round (222nd overall). The Canyon Del Oro Grad holds the Arizona single-season RBI record with 89. His 21 home runs were also tied for the most in the Pac-12 last season.
Another Tucson native Chris Barraza is heading to the Angels. The Sahuarita High Grad was drafted in the 10th round (294th overall) after two years at the U of A. The right-handed pitcher posted a 7-2 record with one save and a 5.91 ERA while striking out 62 batters. He previously played at New Mexico State for three years.
Nik McClaughry was also selected in the 10th round (311th overall) by the Padres. The short stop was named 2023 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. He also had a career .299 batting average, 95 RBIs and eight home runs.
The list doesn't include U of A commit Blake Wolters who was drafted 44th overall by the Royals. The right-handed pitcher now has to decided whether to sign with Kansas City or come play in Tucson.
