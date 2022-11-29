Missouri Supreme Court to decide fate of inmate scheduled for execution

The Missouri Supreme Court is expected to decide whether or not to delay the execution of Kevin Johnson.
Johnson is scheduled to be executed Tuesday for killing a Kirkwood Police officer, William Mcentee, in 2005.
The Missouri Supreme Court heard arguments over stopping the case Monday, while protesters gathered outside the courthouse in opposition to the planned execution.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson has said he will not grant clemency to Johnson
Johnson is scheduled to die by injection at 7pm Tuesday.
The execution would be the 17th in the U.S. this year and the first of three in the coming months in Missouri.