Mississippi puts Arizona Baseball's season on the brink of elimination

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Peyton Chatagnier homered to tie the game and doubled to put Mississippi in front in the 8th as the Rebels came back from multiple two-run deficits to beat Arizona 7-4 at the NCAA Baseball Coral Gables Regional.
The Wildcats (37-23) now find their season on the doorstep of ending as they will have to beat Canisius on Sunday to stay alive. The elimination game will begin at 8 a.m. Tucson time.
Saturday's game did not start until 10:13 p.m. local time due to inclement weather.
Chatagnier finished the contest with three hits and four RBI. The big hit in the 8th coming off Wildcats closer Trevor Long. Javyn Pimental (1-1) walked two to lead off the inning and took the loss.
Chase Davis and Garen Caufield homered for UA to stake the Cats to a 2-0 lead. Tony Bullard's two-run double in the 6th gave Arizona a 4-2 advantage.
Starter Garrett Irvin allowed a pair of game-tying home runs to Jacob Gonzalez and Chatagnier. He struck out nine in six and two-thirds innings.
Canisius lost to host and 6th seed Miami in the opening game of the regional 11-6.
If UA beats the Golden Griffs, they will play the loser of the 1-0 game between Miami and Mississippi Sunday evening.
