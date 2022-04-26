 Skip to main content
Vulnerable man found safe after reported missing from east side

Missing vulnerable adult
Courtesy: TPD

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department have found a vulnerable man after he was reported missing earlier on Tuesday.

According to police, 71-year-old Donald Lindberg was reported missing after he was initially last seen in the Park Place Mall area the night of Tuesday. 

He is described as 6 feet tall and 190 pounds.

Police said Lindberg was wearing a grey golf hat, blue jeans and a blue shirt.

TPD said Lindberg has been found safe.