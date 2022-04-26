Vulnerable man found safe after reported missing from east side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department have found a vulnerable man after he was reported missing earlier on Tuesday.
According to police, 71-year-old Donald Lindberg was reported missing after he was initially last seen in the Park Place Mall area the night of Tuesday.
He is described as 6 feet tall and 190 pounds.
Police said Lindberg was wearing a grey golf hat, blue jeans and a blue shirt.
TPD said Lindberg has been found safe.
🚨🚨UPDATE🚨🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) April 27, 2022
Donald has returned home and safe and sound. Thank you Tucson for all the help! https://t.co/buQ5gOmCS9