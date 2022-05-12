Missing vulnerable 29-year-old sought after last seen on southeast side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A vulnerable 29-year-old is sought after she was reported missing on the southeast side Thursday evening.
According to Tucson Police Department, officers began searching for Amanda Aul after she was last seen Thursday in the area of South Sahuara Avenue and East 29th Street.
Aul was described to be 5 feet tall and weigh 165 pounds.
Police said it is unknown what she was last wearing and she is known to change her clothes frequently.
Anyone who spots her is advised to call 911 immediately.
🚨MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) May 13, 2022
29-year-old Amanda Aul was last seen earlier today in the area of S. Sahuara Ave. & E. 29th St. She is 5”/165 lbs. It’s unknown what she was last wearing and make change clothes frequently.
Please call 911 if she is located. pic.twitter.com/VkSFOOteEI