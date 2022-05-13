Missing kids from Missouri safely recovered at Casino Del Sol

TUCSON (KVOA) - Three missing children were safely recovered in Tucson Friday after they were allegedly abducted by their mother in Missouri on March 23.

At around 9 a.m. March 23, three siblings, identified as 8-year-old Ramello Green, 9-year-old Resean Green and 10-year-old Ryder Green, were reportedly taken from their home at 923 W. Battlefield in Springfield, Mo. by their non-custodial mother, Brittany Barnes for a unsupervised visit.

After the children's family members did not hear from them, Springfield Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory in connection to the case.

As the mother's wife, Ceairah Beverley lives in Tucson, police believed Barnes and the children could be in the area.

On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service were able to safely recover the children at Casino Del Sol after Task force members coordinated with Pascua Yaqui Police to confirmed that the two women and three children were staying at the associated hotel.

Personnel with the U.S. Marshals Service reportedly took both Barnes and Beverley, according to officials.

The two were booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center and are currently awaiting extradition to Missouri.

The children have been turned over to Arizona Department of Child Safety while preparations are made for their return to Missouri.

