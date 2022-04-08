Missing kids from Missouri may be in Tucson, 2 women wanted in disappearance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KVOA) - Three missing children from who were allegedly abducted by their mother in Missouri on March 23 maybe in the Tucson area, according to an update shared by the Missouri State High Patrol Friday.
At around 9 a.m. March 23, three siblings, identified as 8-year-old Ramello Green, 9-year-old Resean Green and 10-year-old Ryder Green, were reportedly taken from their home at 923 W. Battlefield in Springfield, Mo. by their non-custodial mother, Brittany Barnes for a unsupervised visit.
After the children's family members did not hear from them, Springfield Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory in connection to the case.
According to officials, MSHP were advised that the children's EBT/food stamp cards were used at a Walmart in Queen Creek, Ariz.
As the mother's wife, Ceairah Beverley lives in Tucson, police believe Barnes and the children could be in the area.
Authorities identified all three children as Black males who have brown hair and brown eyes. The eldest, Ryder, was said to be four feet, nine inches tall and weigh 116 pounds. Resean was said to be four feet, four inches tall and weigh 77 pounds. The youngest, Ramello is four feet, three inches tall and weighs about 74 pounds.
Barnes was described as a 30-year-old White female who is five feet, seven inches tall and weigh 130 pounds. She was said to have brown hair and blues eyes.
Beverly was also said to be a White female who is 30 years old. However, she was said to be five feet, two inches tall and weigh 170 pounds. In addition, she has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who spots the children or the two suspects is advised to immediately call 911 or 417-864-1810.
