Missing firefighter found dead near Walmart in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Nevada firefighter who was reported missing in Sierra Vista on Saturday was found dead in a desert area in city limits Tuesday.

The search for 38-year-old Patrick Gladics, who was working out of the Sierra Vista Municipal Airport, began Saturday after he did not report back to duty. Officials say the Bureau of Land Management firefighter from Nevada was staying at a hotel in Sierra Vista before his disappearance.

On Monday, officials found Gladics' government vehicle, a Ford Explorer, at the Walmart located at 500 AZ-90 in Sierra Vista.

After scanning the superstore's surveillance footage, Gladics was confirmed to be in the area, spotted running northbound from the parking lot toward the desert at 5 a.m. Saturday.

After a search team was dispatched to the area, the body of the firefighter was found in the desert area west of the Walmart just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sierra Vista Police Department detectives are currently investigating the scene.

While SVPD announced that the case has been referred to Pima County Medical Examiner's Office, Gladics' cause of death has not yet been released.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest developments.